Letter: Any voter who is undecided is not paying attention

In November, we have our choice between two one-term presidents (“Trump vs. Biden: Where they stand on health, economy, more,” July 30). One who will have nothing left to lose and is certain to grow more impulsive and unfettered, or one who is a lifelong public servant who has done much more good than ill.
One will work to protect his self-image, while the other will sacrifice his self-image for the protection of others. One will continue to play a victim of his mostly self-inflicted wounds, while the other will continue to be to a model of rising above loss. One will continue to lie and hide his past, while the other will certainly create a longer list of gaffes.
One will continue to protect his base, while the other will try to include as many new voices as possible. One will look for “good people on both sides,” while the other will call out racism plain and clear.
One will continue to hold onto his silver-spooned birthright, while the other continues to honor his father’s legacy of rebuilding through hard times. One has children who have never served anything other than their own self interests, while the other prayed for a son who served in the military and as Delaware’s Attorney General.
True, both are older white men and, like all of us, fallible and human. Other than that, the difference couldn’t be clearer. Those who can’t see it haven’t been paying attention.
Ray Sherrock • Webster Groves
