Letter: Anyone can spread virus, not just Goldschmidt and Arenado

Regarding the letter "It takes a lousy teammate to selfishly refuse vaccination" (July 29): I'm assuming that the letter writer, along with other similar letter writers, are themselves vaccinated. Are they also quarantining themselves in their homes? Barring complete isolation by all, everyone is playing a role in spreading the virus.

They mistakenly believe only the unvaccinated can spread the virus, but that's not the case. I am double-vaccinated and boosted. but yet I can still get the virus and spread it. It has also been well documented that the more significant danger of hospitalization or even death is to the unvaccinated, not the vaccinated. As such, both ball players made a personal decision to take that risk as to their own personal well-being. People don’t have to agree with their decision, but it doesn’t make them horrible people. By all appearances. the opposite appears true.

The virus will be with us in some variation or another going forward. Those people who are going to get vaccinated have already done it. Those people who have not are not likely to do so in the future. Attempts at shaming will not change that fact.

Keith Sanguinet • Oakville