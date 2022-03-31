Letter: Anyone with a heart agrees Putin shouldn't be in power

Regarding "Biden on Russia's Putin: `This man cannot remain in power'" (March 26): Six words out of a nine-word statement from President Joe Biden were literally heard around the world. Unfortunately, I believe the words were too generic to be politically or diplomatically correct. Recently, a GOP television commentator was discussing how the administration walked back the statement. He said Biden just said what we are all saying in our hearts. Biden was not advocating a U.S. policy of regime change in Russia. Anyone with any common sense knows that only the Russian people can do that.