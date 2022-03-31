Letter: Anyone with a heart agrees Putin shouldn't be in power

Regarding "Biden on Russia's Putin: `This man cannot remain in power'" (March 26): Six words out of a nine-word statement from President Joe Biden were literally heard around the world. Unfortunately, I believe the words were too generic to be politically or diplomatically correct. Recently, a GOP television commentator was discussing how the administration walked back the statement. He said Biden just said what we are all saying in our hearts. Biden was not advocating a U.S. policy of regime change in Russia. Anyone with any common sense knows that only the Russian people can do that.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has started an unprovoked and unjustified war on Ukraine. He is a murderous dictator. Thousands of innocent Ukrainian civilians are being killed. Millions have been displaced.
Hopefully, the sanctions that are seriously affecting Russian citizens will prompt them to take action. It would not be easy because Putin has totally shut down free speech in Russia, and anyone who publicly speaks out against him is put in prison or killed. The only information they get from state media is all lies and propaganda.
People are also reading…
Dale Scott • Hillsboro