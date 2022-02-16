Letter: Appeasing Russia over Ukraine invites World War III

Regarding “Sliver of hope: Kremlin sees a diplomatic path on Ukraine” (Feb. 14): The Biden administration has made it very clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that the United States will not send U.S. troops to defend Ukraine, other than a few advisers. Such an amazingly weak and foolish public policy statement by the U.S. is like sending an all-clear message for Russia to invade Ukraine without fearing a military reaction from the U.S. and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. This echoes the failed attempts to placate Nazi Germany in World War II.

Putin does not care about economic sanctions; he is focused on restoring areas of influence that the former Soviet Union maintained in Eastern Europe. After a Russian takeover of Ukraine, the Baltic States will be Putin’s next targets. Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia are mostly bordered by Russia and contain many ethnic Russians.

All three Baltic States have been part of NATO and the European Union since 2004. If NATO capitulates, it would prove that its promises of mutual military defense are worthless. It would make Poland the next Russian target. Later, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania and Bulgaria.

I believe the U.S. and NATO must immediately reorient foreign policy statements toward Russia or continue to invite World War III.

Charles K. Munroe • Chesterfield