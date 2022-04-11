Letter: Appraise Trudy Busch's adult actions, not teen years

Regarding Tony Messenger's column "A beer heiress, the Veiled Prophet, and the potential for real change in St. Louis" (April 3): The origins of the Veiled Prophet go back to a charming but silly romance written in 1817 by Irish author Thomas Moore about the mythical kingdom of Khorassan. A young Persian princess named Lalla Rookh is betrothed to a king but falls in love with a poet, who is actually a prince in disguise. They marry and live happily ever after. The outfits chosen for the Veiled Prophet ball are taken from the book's illustrations.

In 1970, I was invited to join the Junior League of St. Louis, which had no Black members. When the first African American young woman was proposed for membership, many were pleased. But to our dismay, others opposed her admission. Several of us decided to work for her acceptance. Although initially rejected, she was proposed a second time and accepted. This quiet and persistent effort achieved the goal of integrating the Junior League.

In 1974, the Busch family suffered an unspeakable tragedy when 8-year-old Christina Busch died in an automobile accident. Trudy Busch was 16 at the time. Three years later, she was crowned Veiled Prophet Queen. Many hoped the family could find some joy in life again, although the loss would always be there.

Instead of criticizing what a 19-year-old girl and her family did in 1977, let’s consider the fine and generous person she is today. Then we can decide on her qualifications for the Senate.

Margaret Gilleo • Ladue