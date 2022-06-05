Letter: AR-15 is weapon of war and has no place in civilian life

Regarding “Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles” (June 2): I have been a conservative all my life and am convinced that solving problems closest to the level of impact is the preferred way to go. This has usually meant that I vote Republican.

Because of the wide diversity in our country, this has also meant that compromises on troubling issues were necessary to identify and adopt a state or national position that could work for all of us. That has become increasingly challenging over the past decades as we become more and more polarized.

But the recent flood of mass shootings has caused me to ask: Why is the way forward not clear to all? The vast majority of Americans favor all manner of gun sales, but only after completion of a government background check and issuance of conceal-carry permits to those who have been trained and completed a waiting period. Red flag laws help ensure the guns don’t fall into the wrong hands.

I believe assault weapons should be abolished unless issued one by a service member’s military unit. During my two tours of duty in Vietnam, I saw the military version of the AR-15 in action and was impressed by its efficiency and effectiveness. The idea that this weapon, or its successors, has a role to play in civilian life is stupid. Why the Republican Party toes the gun-lobby line about this, is beyond me.

Deane Looney • St. Louis