Letter: AR-15s also used to hunt humans, not just varmints

Regarding the letter "An AR-15 is perfect for shooting unwanted varmints" (June 17): The letter writer left out the varmint that AR-15s are most often used to shoot: humans. Despite what he claims, the varmints he did list can all be killed with a .22 rifle, and I'll wager few, if any, are ever killed with an AR-15. As far as AR-15s being "fun to shoot," that is a poor and inadequate reason for this lethal weapon to be on the market. I believe every person who has lost a loved one to an AR-15 shooter, or a loved one who might have escaped had a lesser weapon been used, would agree.