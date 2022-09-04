Letter: AR-15s can be hunting rifles and not weapons of war

In my opinion, Tom Coffin’s guest column “And You Thought AR-15s Were Deadly” (Aug. 29) contained falsehoods and a lack of knowledge concerning firearms.

Here’s what I believe are his errors: He says the AR-15 is not a hunting rifle. But it comes in many calibers and is frequently used in hunting. Second, he says that the rifle is the choice for mass shooters, but the vast majority of weapons used in mass shootings (three or more dead) are handguns, not the AR-15. The AR-15 just gets the press.

Coffin also claims the AR-15’s design is copied from a weapon of war. It may look like the military model but does not function like one. He also says that gun manufacturers sell to the Mexican cartels, but it’s illegal to do that without an export license from our government.

But his biggest error, in my opinion, was calling for President Joe Biden to ban them by an executive order. The U.S. Supreme Court has already stated that the president can’t do that. I would have thought a Harvard Law graduate such as he would have known that.

Marc Schoenfeld • Chesterfield