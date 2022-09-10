Letter: AR-15s get headlines as mass killers’ weapon of choice

Regarding the letter “AR-15s can be hunting rifles and not weapons of war” (Sept. 5) concerning Tom Coffin’s guest column “And you thought AR-15s were deadly” (Aug. 29): The letter writer’s arguments on the AR-15 rifle are compelling until one looks deeper into them. AR-15s don’t get the press publicity after mass shootings because of the style of weapons they are. They get the press publicity because of the high numbers of people killed, made possible because of the shooters’ use of an AR-15.

The letter writer also challenged Coffin’s statement that gun manufacturers sell to Mexican cartels when it’s illegal to do so without an export license. The Mexican government is suing some U.S. gun manufacturers in Massachusetts for “undermining its strict gun laws by designing, marketing and distributing military-style assault weapons in ways they knew would arm drug cartels,” according to Reuters. I don’t believe that mere law would prevent an illegal market flow of arms.

I do agree with the letter writer on one thing: The banning of assault rifles should not be an executive order. It should be a law voted on by Congress. We must vote for representatives and senators who will make that law a reality.

Coralynne Westcott • Ballwin