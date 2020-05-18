Letter: Arbery’s killing sadly similar to Trayvon Martin’s
Letter: Arbery’s killing sadly similar to Trayvon Martin’s

Regarding “Another black man dies while police protect one of their own” (May 11): This editorial sadly reminds me of the murder of 17-year-old Trayvon Martin in Florida in 2012.

Self-appointed vigilantes Gregory and Travis McMichael got into their truck with guns to confront Ahmaud Arbery, who they noticed was jogging through a mostly white neighborhood.

Knowing blacks are all suspicious for being almost anywhere, and likely up to no good, the two decide to confront him, attempting to make a citizen’s arrest. The “suspect” rightly didn’t submit to these bigots, as none of us would if confronted similarly.

The ending is predictable. The only citizens who should have been (and now finally have been) arrested, were the McMichaels.

Like Martin’s killer, George Zimmerman, they probably will get away with it by claiming self defense. The White Power Movement is doing just fine, especially in Florida and Georgia.

Robert Kloster • Vandalia, Ill.

