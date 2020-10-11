 Skip to main content
Letter: Archbishop must foster honest immigration dialogue
New archbishop announced

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski, of Springfield, Massachusetts, speaks during a press conference to announcing him as the next Archbishop of St. Louis at the Cathedral Basilica in St. Louis on Wednesday, June 10, 2020. Bishop Rozanski's installation is currently scheduled for Sunday, Aug. 25. Archbishop Robert J. Carlson will remain with the archdiocese as an apostolic administrator until the installation. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding “Abortion is the ‘preeminent moral issue,’ St. Louis archbishop says, but not ‘only’ one for Catholic voters” (Oct. 7): In Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski’s Oct. 1 letter to the St. Louis Review, he states that “abortion is the ‘preeminent moral issue’ of the election” but that it “must be weighed against other serious moral issues.” His letter was published on the heels of his decision to place the director of the Roman Catholic Church’s Peace and Justice Commission, Marie Kenyon, on administrative leave and suspend the Immigration Task Force. As a Catholic who studies immigration, I am angered by these decisions.

Policies enacted in previous presidential administrations (and pursued by the Trump administration) have criminalized the act of seeking refuge. In naming these policies, the presenters of a webinar Kenyon helped organized conveyed what is presently happening. Presenters also reminded viewers “that no candidate can be perfect” and that we should “enter into that tension with bold hearts and compassionate minds.” But Rozanski chose to allow voices that openly encourage Catholics to be single-issue voters.

In his letter, the archbishop encouraged people to listen to each other and foster civil dialogue about the election. How is this possible if he refuses to allow immigration experts like Kenyon to speak out against injustices? I strongly encourage readers to contact the archbishop and remind him of the importance of honest dialogue as a vital component of upholding human rights and forming a faithful conscious.

Gabriela Keator • St. Louis

