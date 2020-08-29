 Skip to main content
Letter: Archbishop Rozanski will ‘serve with gladness’ here
Bishop Mitchell Rozanski

Bishop Mitchell Rozanski was named the next archbishop of St. Louis on June 10, 2020, succeeding Robert J. Carlson.

Regarding “‘A people of hope’: New St. Louis archbishop calls on Roman Catholics to face difficult challenges” (Aug. 26): Congratulations on the installation of Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski as archbishop of St. Louis. Through New England snowy nor’easters and storms ranging from rebuilding a tornado-decimated high school to bringing healing to the church, Rozanski lived up to his motto: “To serve with gladness” in western Massachusetts. His ability to listen to all sides inspires. As he listened, we started to listen to each other better. And, in doing so, we came to know a bit more gladness. May “the Lou” catch a similar gladness.

Fr. John P. McDonagh • Williamstown, Mass.

