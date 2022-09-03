Letter: Archdiocese must heed the Bible and feed the hungry

In Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program” (Aug. 30), he cites the Archdiocese’s rationale for its recommendation to drop the National School Lunch Program: changes in federal policy would make it “problematic for schools and programs of the Archdiocese to fully live out the mission of our Catholic Church.”
I suggest that the leaders of the Archdiocese reflect on the biblical passage from Matthew about the mission of the church to feed the poor and the hungry.
Mark Etling • St. Louis