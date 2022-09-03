 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Archdiocese must heed the Bible and feed the hungry

Long lines at food banks return as inflation, soaring gas prices persist

Jason Kerans wheels out a full grocery basket full of food for himself and a friend, leaving St. Anthony of Padua Food Pantry in the Dutchtown area of St. Louis on Monday, July 18, 2022. While Kerans finds food at other pantries, he goes to St. Anthony for his fresh meat and vegetables.

In Tony Messenger’s column “St. Louis Archdiocese tells Catholic schools to drop free lunch program” (Aug. 30), he cites the Archdiocese’s rationale for its recommendation to drop the National School Lunch Program: changes in federal policy would make it “problematic for schools and programs of the Archdiocese to fully live out the mission of our Catholic Church.”

I suggest that the leaders of the Archdiocese reflect on the biblical passage from Matthew about the mission of the church to feed the poor and the hungry.

Mark Etling • St. Louis

