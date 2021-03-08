Letter: Archdiocese sends confusing message about vaccines

Regarding “Archdioceses of St. Louis and New Orleans issue warning on vaccine, citing abortion concerns” (May 3): We again see the Archdiocese of St. Louis making statements that are utterly confusing to many people. The archdiocese says that the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is “morally compromised.” In one breath, the church “encourages Catholics to seek out Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and avoid the J&J.” Yet in the next breath, the statement says Catholics “can get that vaccine in ‘good conscience’ if no other is available.”

It’s my understanding that people are unaware of the vaccine brand until they arrive at the vaccination site. Is the archdiocese suggesting Catholics should then get out of line and pursue another appointment, hoping they don’t get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?