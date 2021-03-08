 Skip to main content
Letter: Archdiocese sends confusing message about vaccines
Letter: Archdiocese sends confusing message about vaccines

St. Louis County Mass Vaccination

A nurse draws the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine into a syringe for use at the St. Louis County Mass Vaccination Clinic held at the North County Recreation Center on March 6, 2021. The clinic administered the Johnson & Johnson vaccine for anyone getting their initial shot, and the Pfizer-BioNtech vaccine for those getting their second dose. Photo by Sara Diggins, sdiggins@post-dispatch.com

 Sara Diggins

Regarding “Archdioceses of St. Louis and New Orleans issue warning on vaccine, citing abortion concerns” (May 3): We again see the Archdiocese of St. Louis making statements that are utterly confusing to many people. The archdiocese says that the new Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine is “morally compromised.” In one breath, the church “encourages Catholics to seek out Pfizer and Moderna vaccines and avoid the J&J.” Yet in the next breath, the statement says Catholics “can get that vaccine in ‘good conscience’ if no other is available.”

It’s my understanding that people are unaware of the vaccine brand until they arrive at the vaccination site. Is the archdiocese suggesting Catholics should then get out of line and pursue another appointment, hoping they don’t get the Johnson & Johnson vaccine?

Why can’t the Catholic Church simply take a positive attitude and look at what is? A fetus was aborted in 1973 and 1985. That is a fait accompli. Instead of disposing of those fetal tissues, a stem cell line was derived from them. A vaccine with potential to protect millions of lives was developed from that cell line. This is as pro-life as can be. Let us rejoice and be glad in what that unborn child has done for us all.

Maleen H. Corrigan • Frontenac

