Letter: Archdiocese should give up trying to run its own school system

Regarding “Catholic schools in St. Louis area prepare for sweeping changes in parish reorganization” (March 7): The claim that “in the 1800s and early 1900s, the Catholic church in St. Louis served to lift immigrant communities out of poverty” is like accepting that the mission of the Confederacy was to protect states rights.

I believe the U.S. Catholic school system was explicitly founded to protect Catholic children from Protestant teaching, which was part of the American public school system until very recently. The GI Bill did more to get Catholics out of poverty than our school system ever did.

It’s laudable and a matter of institutional self-preservation that the Catholic schools (left behind by the exodus of the Catholic population from the city and inner suburbs) have pleaded for survival based on their service to mostly non-Catholic poor, but that does not accurately represent their original mission. Now that public schools are prohibited from sectarian teaching and from praying, it is time for Catholics to integrate themselves into the public school systems, instead of the Archdiocese running its own school system.

Catholic parishes need to turn their attention to improved religious education, parallel to the Protestant systems. Use some of the excess real estate to build affordable housing so the poor are better able to work themselves out of poverty. The private, college preparatory schools are already supported by their graduates and the families of their students and can continue to compete with other private preparatory schools.

Tom Poelker • University City