Letter: Archdiocese survey garners cynicism about ‘new’ outlook

The St. Louis archdiocese recently launched the “All Things New” process and has encouraged all to complete this survey so that “your voice may be heard.” But what are the current strategies, guiding principals and methods of decision-making in the archdiocese now? The “new” strategy might be just a repackaging of the old strategy.

Could the previous strategy be a clerical-centered model that focuses on educating children and boosting attendance at church functions? Without knowing the current strategy, we don’t know how the outcomes relate to the goals.

Also, why should we trust this group of clerics? They have shown a pattern of not being open to feedback and a pattern of poor leadership. Feedback from the laity has been occurring all the time. What is the indication that this time will be different?

The current clerical culture and strategy are primarily responsible for creating the current situation. Why are those who led us here not taking responsibility for their leadership? Instead, they shift our attention away from themselves and focus on their followers — the laity.

Dennis Winschel • Oakville