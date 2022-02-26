 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Are coddled young Americans ready for war with Russia?

Regarding “Biden, Putin signal bigger confrontation ahead over Ukraine” (Feb. 23): If no one learned from how Adolf Hitler was not stopped by taking over countries while the world did nothing, they should pay attention to what Russian President Vladimir Putin is trying to do now. Not only does he want Ukraine, he also believes Poland was the property of the Russians and should be again. And if not stopped, he will set his sights further down the road knowing no one will do anything.

In my opinion, Joe Biden is the weakest excuse for a president in our history and is not handling this crisis properly. Making idle threats of swift and relentless action means nothing if there is no followup.

The U.S. should now be considering the ramifications of what war will be. Does anyone really believe our military is capable of going to war against the Russians? Does anyone actually think our fat, lazy, undisciplined youth are ready to be drafted into military service to help defend our country? I believe the first time a drill sergeant would yell at them, they would be calling for their momma or the American Civil Liberties Union because they feel they are being picked on.

If Americans were worried about the pandemic, now they really have something more serious to consider.

Jim Kozlowski • St. Louis

