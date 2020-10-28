Letter: Are our Republican legislators guilty by association?

By not condemning the dangerous, unproven messages President Donald Trump boasts to the public, Republican legislators, by association, are guilty of reckless endangerment. By not addressing the issues of this pandemic responsibly and by not condemning those who think wearing a mask is not necessary, Republicans are guilty of dereliction of duty to their constituents and their oaths to the Constitution.
They are guilty by association. Not speaking up against the uncivil manner in which this administration is talking to and about others is unconscionable. It is not a display of how a civil democracy works.
Now is the time for Republicans to show their constituents that they truly care about people’s welfare by publicly speaking out against the inappropriate language, accusations and threats that have become the mainstay of talks by this president.
Now is the time for Republican legislators to show they are not guilty. Or are they?
Renee Michelson • Ladue
