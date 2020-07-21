Letter: Are politicians worried about sending their kids to school?

Regarding “Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans” (July 19): As I read about the benefits and risks of schools having students back in the classroom, it makes me wonder: Are our politicians’ children also going to experience the same anxiety as their constituents’ families? Or are they above the fray, like so many other issues, and instead can afford to have private tutors home school their children?
Penne Layton • Kirkwood
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.