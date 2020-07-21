Letter: Are politicians worried about sending their kids to school?
Letter: Are politicians worried about sending their kids to school?

Guidance for masks in schools varies widely across US states

Des Moines Public Schools custodian Tracy Harris cleans a chair in a classroom at Brubaker Elementary School, Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Des Moines, Iowa. School districts that plan to reopen classrooms in the fall are wrestling with whether to require teachers and students to wear face masks. In Iowa, among other places, where Democratic-leaning cities like Des Moines and Iowa City have required masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus, while smaller, more conservative communities have left the decision to parents. (AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

 Charlie Neibergall

Regarding “Facing uncertain fall, schools make flexible reopening plans” (July 19): As I read about the benefits and risks of schools having students back in the classroom, it makes me wonder: Are our politicians’ children also going to experience the same anxiety as their constituents’ families? Or are they above the fray, like so many other issues, and instead can afford to have private tutors home school their children?

Penne Layton • Kirkwood

