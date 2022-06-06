Letter: Are right's priorities on killing kids or creating more?

Regarding "Supreme Court leak investigation heats up as clerks are asked for phone records in unprecedented move" (May 31): Why all this alarm about Justice Samuel Alito’s abortion draft judgment? It’s actually valuable. It helps us to gain a fresher understanding of the nation we are becoming — or that the Supreme Court might want us to become. If the court prohibits abortion, soon they may outlaw all contraceptive services. What they want is an ever-greater contingent of the living and breathing.

In my opinion, they want more babies to be born. That means just more innocent minds to be trained and misled by their parents. As the number of our new citizens explodes through immigration, we'll also be adding a whole new raft of people because of Alito’s decision.

But wait. If the anti-abortion crowd is genuinely committed to an expanding population, I would think they’d rethink their feverish encouragement of guns. Every day, countless fellow citizens are dying. Kids who are murdered in their classrooms certainly cannot help to expand their numbers.

The Alito crowd had better rethink its priorities, and take a more pragmatic look at some of the other steps it recommends to achieve them.

Jamie Spencer • Des Peres