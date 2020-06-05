Letter: Are wealthy TV preachers helping to ease tensions?
Letter: Are wealthy TV preachers helping to ease tensions?

  • 0
Joyce Meyer

The black community, and the poor in general, have experienced systemic injustice by police and the courts. They are suffering and being heard. Riots are terrible. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. said, “Riots are the language of the unheard.”

My question is, where are all these TV preachers like Joel Osteen and Joyce Meyer, many of whom are wealthy? What about the wealthy megachurches? They are all silent. Jesus said, “Whatsoever you do to the least of my brothers, you do unto me.”

Christians are supposed to be a reflection of God on Earth, as best we can. These TV preachers and their wealthy congregations should put their faith into action.

Anthony Hamelin • Carbondale, Illinois

