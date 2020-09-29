 Skip to main content
Letter: Are workers treated as well as zoo-museum directors?
Zoo-Museum District leaders

Top row, from left: Brent Benjamin, director of the St. Louis Art Museum; Jeffrey Bonner, The Dana Brown President and CEO of the St. Louis Zoo; Carolyn Schmidt, deputy director and controller for the St. Louis Art Museum. Bottom row, from left: Todd Bastean, CEO at the St. Louis Science Center; Peter Wyse Jackson, president and director at the Missouri Botanical Garden; Frances Levine, president of the Missouri Historical Society.

Regarding “Pay rising: St. Louis zoo-museum chiefs keep getting raises” (Sept. 27): I’m happy to see well-qualified employees of non-profits making a fair and just wage. I just wonder: If the director of the St. Louis Art Museum received a 21% increase in compensation over his 2018 salary, what did the guards and janitors get for a raise? If the chief executive of the St. Louis Zoo gets a six-figure annual pension payment, 12 weeks of vacation, a travel allowance for his wife, and a car, I’m hoping the zoo provides similar benefits — employer contributions to retirement, 100% employee medical, and four to six weeks of paid vacation — to the food service workers there.

What would distress me is if our cultural institutions are using taxpayer funds to exacerbate rather than ameliorate wage and wealth inequality in our region.

Chris Grant • St. Louis

