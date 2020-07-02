Letter: Are you really better off today than four years ago?

Ronald Reagan campaigned on the slogan, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” From a strictly financial standpoint, some people are better off, but is our country?
The country now is more divided, isolated, authoritarian, violent, laughed at, volatile, unjust and dangerous. I’m sure there are many more words and phrases that can describe the changes in our country in the last four years. I worry about the country. It is time to start thinking about our country and what is best for it. Is our country really better off today than four years ago?
Peter Moll • Webster Groves
