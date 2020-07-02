Letter: Are you really better off today than four years ago?
0 comments

Letter: Are you really better off today than four years ago?

  • 0
Subscribe for $5 for 5 months
Wide shift in opinion on police, race rare in US polling

FILE - In this June 3, 2020, file photo, demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd, Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at the U.S. Capitol in Washington. It’s rare for public opinion on social issues to change sharply and swiftly. And yet in the wake of George Floyd’s death, polling shows dramatic movement in Americans’ opinions on police brutality and racial injustice. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)

 Jacquelyn Martin

Ronald Reagan campaigned on the slogan, “Are you better off today than you were four years ago?” From a strictly financial standpoint, some people are better off, but is our country?

The country now is more divided, isolated, authoritarian, violent, laughed at, volatile, unjust and dangerous. I’m sure there are many more words and phrases that can describe the changes in our country in the last four years. I worry about the country. It is time to start thinking about our country and what is best for it. Is our country really better off today than four years ago?

Peter Moll • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports