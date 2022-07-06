Letter: Arenado's cycle feat disrespected by photo choice

Regarding "Quick Hits: Arenado hits for cycle but his error contributes to Cardinals’ 5-3 loss to Phillies" (July 1): Rather than the expected photo of Arenado and his teammates rejoicing as he executed what hasn't been done in more than 20 years of Cardinal history — the cycle — what do I see? A photo of Nolan making an error — which he seldom does. How disappointing as well as unrepresentative of how he normally plays. Let's give credit where and when it is due, Post-Dispatch, with a better photo selection. So I say, "Good on you, Nolan Arenado!!!"