Letter: Aren't bathrooms in private home also 'gender-neutral'?

Regarding "Move to make some St. Louis County restrooms gender-neutral gets pushback from GOP councilmen" (April 26): St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas stated that marking county restrooms as gender-neutral is part of an assault on traditional religious and family values. How this is so, he didn’t explain. If he believes this is true, then does he have separate restrooms for each gender in his private home? If not, then isn't that an assault on his religious and family values?