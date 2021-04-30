 Skip to main content
Letter: Aren't bathrooms in private home also 'gender-neutral'?
Letter: Aren't bathrooms in private home also 'gender-neutral'?

Single-stall bathrooms now gender neutral in St. Louis County government

With remnants of the former sign waiting to be plastered over, a gender-neutral restroom sign hangs outside a single-stall bathroom as photographed on April 22 inside the county government building in Clayton.

Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Move to make some St. Louis County restrooms gender-neutral gets pushback from GOP councilmen" (April 26): St. Louis County Council member Ernie Trakas stated that marking county restrooms as gender-neutral is part of an assault on traditional religious and family values. How this is so, he didn’t explain. If he believes this is true, then does he have separate restrooms for each gender in his private home? If not, then isn't that an assault on his religious and family values?

C.T. Sharp • Manchester 

