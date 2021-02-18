 Skip to main content
Letter: Armed MetroLink passengers would be a lethal disaster
Sheriff's deputies set to ride MetroLink trains

St. Louis Sheriff's Department staff exit a MetroLink train alongside Bi-State Development Chief Executive Taulby Roach, right, during a September media event to announce enhanced security procedures.

 Robert Cohen,

Regarding "Armed passengers? New push underway in Missouri to allow concealed carry on public transportation" (Feb. 13): The recent proposal to allow for concealed carry on public transportation is poorly considered. I doubt many Missouri legislators ever take public transport, and I don't believe Illinois would even allow this.

How many innocents might be caught in crossfire between rival shooters, and would school children be allowed to carry to protect themselves? This seems to be a political grandstanding to appeal to gun advocates.

Barbara Nelson • Chesterfield

