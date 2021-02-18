Letter: Armed MetroLink passengers would be a lethal disaster

Regarding "Armed passengers? New push underway in Missouri to allow concealed carry on public transportation" (Feb. 13): The recent proposal to allow for concealed carry on public transportation is poorly considered. I doubt many Missouri legislators ever take public transport, and I don't believe Illinois would even allow this.
How many innocents might be caught in crossfire between rival shooters, and would school children be allowed to carry to protect themselves? This seems to be a political grandstanding to appeal to gun advocates.
Barbara Nelson • Chesterfield