Letter: Armed robbery warrants more than a slap on the wrist

A March 31 Post-Dispatch article, "3 get probation in 2019 robbery spree in Ladue, Richmond Heights," detailed the adjudication of three armed, fun-loving young men who held up two gas stations and a convenience store so that they could get some extra spending money.

Judges Joseph Walsh and Brian May, recognizing that crime and firearm violence are out of control in the area, slammed all three miscreants with severe penalties of community service and probation. That'll teach 'em. According to the story, the judges were following prosecutor's recommendations.

Gun violence is at epidemic proportions in the city and rapidly spreading to St. Louis County. So what do we do? We should establish laws that harshly punish anyone using a firearm illegally. Add five to 10 years onto any sentence. Consider giving the sentence even if absolved from the original crime. If someone uses a gun in the crime, like these three did, they go to jail.