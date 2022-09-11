Letter: Armor-piercing weapons shouldn’t be sold to the public

Regarding the letter “AR-15s can be hunting rifles and not weapons of war” (Sept. 5) in response to my guest column about mass shootings (“And you thought AR-15s were deadly” Aug. 29): I would like to clear up some misconceptions I believe this letter claimed.

First, my column was about the MCX Spear, a military weapon designed to pierce enemy armor in combat. Second, the government has every right to contractually require the manufacturer to not disclose the intellectual property developed per the specifications supplied by the government nor disseminate the weapon into the civilian market, and the president has the authority to issue such an order. Third, the point is that our military should not be developing war weapons for use against our own people.

Finally, deer and other game don’t wear body armor. Hunting is not the purpose of the weapon, and that is but a feeble justification for this and other weapons designed by and for the military. They are designed for killing people and should be strictly controlled.

Thomas Coffin • Creswell, Oregon