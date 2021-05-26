 Skip to main content
Letter: Array of GOP Senate candidates is a chilling choice
Hawley Schmitt and Greitens

Former Attorney General Josh Hawley, current Attorney General Eric Schmitt and former Gov. Eric Greitens all said no to Doe Run's request for help in trying to get lawsuits brought by Peruvian young people removed from federal court in St. Louis. (Hawley and Greitens photos by the AP; Schmitt by the Post-Dispatch)

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Missouri's Senate lineup illustrates the Republican Party's dysfunction" (May 23): Thanks to McDermott for eloquently describing the shameful state of the Republican Party in Missouri. I’m a faithful Democrat, but I value our two-party system — just not this current Republican Party. It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.

It makes me ill to think of which one of these undeserving Senate GOP candidates, all clowns, Missouri will send to Washington to join the one who's already there.

Mary Phelan • Webster Groves

