Letter: Array of GOP Senate candidates is a chilling choice

Regarding Kevin McDermott's column "Missouri's Senate lineup illustrates the Republican Party's dysfunction" (May 23): Thanks to McDermott for eloquently describing the shameful state of the Republican Party in Missouri. I’m a faithful Democrat, but I value our two-party system — just not this current Republican Party. It would be laughable if it weren’t so sad.
It makes me ill to think of which one of these undeserving Senate GOP candidates, all clowns, Missouri will send to Washington to join the one who's already there.
Mary Phelan • Webster Groves