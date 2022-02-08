 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Art Hill is no place for drunks sledding on dumpster lids

Dumpster lid sledding at Art Hill

Friends Kris Naeger (left), from Shrewsbury, Kevin Venice catch their breath and take few sips from their Busch beers after dragging the dumpster lids they're using as improvised sleds up Art Hill on Thursday, Feb. 3, 2022. "I figured imma do it big boy style and get a dumpster lid...rest assured I'm going to deliver back to the correct dumpster when I'm done" said Naeger. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

Regarding "Watch now: Creative St. Louisans sled on dumpster lids, Busch beers in hand, at Art Hill" (Feb. 4): Families traditionally head to Art Hill when snow hits, and the Post-Dispatch usually has stories about this accompanied by cute pictures of kids of all ages and families, often covered with snow and laughing. But the photo on the Feb. 4 front page was of two men, one guzzling beer, getting ready to slide down the hill on stolen dumpster lids. Can’t families even take their children out for fun without having to dodge beer-drinking thieves? 

Patricia Noland • Ballwin 

