Letter: Art Hill is no place for drunks sledding on dumpster lids

Regarding "Watch now: Creative St. Louisans sled on dumpster lids, Busch beers in hand, at Art Hill" (Feb. 4): Families traditionally head to Art Hill when snow hits, and the Post-Dispatch usually has stories about this accompanied by cute pictures of kids of all ages and families, often covered with snow and laughing. But the photo on the Feb. 4 front page was of two men, one guzzling beer, getting ready to slide down the hill on stolen dumpster lids. Can’t families even take their children out for fun without having to dodge beer-drinking thieves?