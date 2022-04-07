Letter: Art museum’s exhibit ranks as world-class success

Regarding “Rockin’ the Renaissance: When painting on stone became fine art ” (Feb. 17): The St. Louis Art Museum’s exhibit “Paintings on Stone: Science and the Sacred, 1530-1800” is a showing of such a rare genre, it’s unlikely to be repeated elsewhere, as many are on loan from private collections.

Most art is on a one-sided surface, such as a canvas. This collection, however, is often on both sides of stones such as lapis lazuli, marble, slate, amethyst, obsidian etc. The artists use the texture of the rock (flaws perhaps to some) to great effect, blending it into the painting and sometimes in the framing. The artist is not just a painter but a craftsman, incorporating the media into the message. I believe the result is visually stunning.