Letter: Article about health care workers was eye-opening

Thank you so much for giving us “On the front lines: How three St. Louis health care workers are helping fight coronavirus” (May 3): This article by Michele Munz was a needed eye-opener for those of us who have never had to face such situations. The other articles on that front page — problems facing rural hospitals, the homeless during the pandemic and how women “bear the brunt” — are wake-ups, too. May we others stop our complaints about distancing and face masks.
Terry Schulte • Shrewsbury
