Letter: Article about health care workers was eye-opening
Dr. David K. Tan (left) is an emergency physician at Barnes-Jewish Hospital. Tan says he has relied on the support he gets from co-workers as well as the “goodnights” and promises of prayers from his family before he heads early to bed. Photo by Erin Jones/Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

Thank you so much for giving us “On the front lines: How three St. Louis health care workers are helping fight coronavirus” (May 3): This article by Michele Munz was a needed eye-opener for those of us who have never had to face such situations. The other articles on that front page — problems facing rural hospitals, the homeless during the pandemic and how women “bear the brunt” — are wake-ups, too. May we others stop our complaints about distancing and face masks.

Terry Schulte • Shrewsbury

