Letter: Article tackles our foster care needs and rural challenges

Regarding “Missouri foster parents get help from Legislature, but why are more children coming into state care?” (June 6): It is an eye-opener to the poverty and lack of health care and its effects in rural Missouri. As a senior adult who was born and grew up in Jefferson County, the son of a postal worker and an elementary school teacher, I’ve heard these horror stories before.
I hope this article will wake up some legislators in the state to fund Medicaid, increase public school money, hire more social workers, and develop more drug abuse rehab programs and county health programs. Urban areas aren’t the only places in the state needing help.
House Speaker Rob Vescovo, R-Arnold, and his adoptive family deserve praise for a very worthy piece of work.
Paul Mallery • Ballwin