 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Articles show we're 'St. Louis Strong' in fighting virus
0 comments

Letter: Articles show we're 'St. Louis Strong' in fighting virus

  • 0
Subscribe for $3 for 3 months
Kaitlynn Henning (copy)

Kaitlynn Henning, a former UMSL basketball player, is a postpartum nurse working with COVID patients at Norton Hospital in Louisville. Photo courtesy Kaitlynn Henning

There have been two recent journalistic gems in the newspaper regarding St. Louis fighting the pandemic. The first was "Teaming up in the fight against against COVID-19" (Oct. 8).  Thanks to sports writer Stu Durando for explaining how health care workers benefited from their student-athlete experience. It was an interesting connection to see how the discipline of sports provided these professionals with compassion. Durando connected the dots with such a seamless expression. A real story about hope and tragedy.

The second was music critic Kevin Johnson's "Bottoms Up Blues Gang jumps off the 'corona-coaster,' taking a break until spring" (Oct. 7). Nothing will stop St. Louis Blues roots from sprouting. Eric McSpadden is a musical gem. May he return as strong as ever. What a wonderful connection between Jeremy Segel-Moss and Bennie Smith. Smith is a true light that will always shine.

We are St. Louis Strong. 

Roy B. Gillyon • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports