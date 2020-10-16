Letter: Articles show we're 'St. Louis Strong' in fighting virus

There have been two recent journalistic gems in the newspaper regarding St. Louis fighting the pandemic. The first was "Teaming up in the fight against against COVID-19" (Oct. 8). Thanks to sports writer Stu Durando for explaining how health care workers benefited from their student-athlete experience. It was an interesting connection to see how the discipline of sports provided these professionals with compassion. Durando connected the dots with such a seamless expression. A real story about hope and tragedy.
The second was music critic Kevin Johnson's "Bottoms Up Blues Gang jumps off the 'corona-coaster,' taking a break until spring" (Oct. 7). Nothing will stop St. Louis Blues roots from sprouting. Eric McSpadden is a musical gem. May he return as strong as ever. What a wonderful connection between Jeremy Segel-Moss and Bennie Smith. Smith is a true light that will always shine.
We are St. Louis Strong.
Roy B. Gillyon • St. Louis
