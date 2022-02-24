 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Artificial intelligence provides crummy customer service

Regarding “Meet ‘Ameca’ the advanced AI-driven robot blowing minds at CES in Las Vegas” (Jan. 7): It seems more and more that artificial intelligence robots are taking over. Some companies are almost impossible to reach (Microsoft, Facebook, etc.); others are just extraordinarily frustrating. Pharmacies have endless coronavirus messages that we have to listen to before they can get to our needs. Why do we have to waste our time listening to it every time we want a refill?

Customers should not be punished just to get a question answered or tell a company about a problem. The frustration spills out when we (if at all possible) reach a real person. Whatever happened to customer service? It very rarely ever happens on the phone or computer. When are companies going to understand the frustration artificial intelligence is causing?

Gary Camp • Manchester

