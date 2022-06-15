 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Artists are a community’s lifeblood and need support

Regarding the letter “Active St. Louis arts community needs to be covered” (June 6): St. Louis has always supported the arts in St. Louis (Symphony, Muny, Rep, Fox, etc), and the news media have covered the arts. But they have, in my opinion, always given short shrift to the arts of St. Louis: the arts created here by people who live here.

The arts in St. Louis don’t need Post-Dispatch reviews. They’ll advertise and draw audiences. But local artists do need the newspaper’s coverage, in my opinion. The Post-Dispatch broadly covers high school athletics, so no need to stop that. The arts of St. Louis represent thousands of adults who have been working all their lives to perfect their art and to reach the people who might appreciate it. The arts of a community are its lifeblood, its heart and soul.

[Editor’s note: The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has not ceased its coverage of local arts.]

Joe Hanrahan • Oakville

