Letter: Ashcroft prefers dying over his kids learning at home

Regarding “Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft defends school comments” (Aug. 5): Jay Ashcroft said he would rather risk dying from the coronavirus than have his children attend virtual classrooms for another semester or two. Good grief. He must have a low opinion of his parenting skills. Maybe he should ask his children about their opinions. Or maybe not.
Remember Ashcroft’s opinion of himself on Nov. 3.
Bob Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.