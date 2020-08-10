You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Ashcroft prefers dying over his kids learning at home
Letter: Ashcroft prefers dying over his kids learning at home

Regarding “Missouri Secretary of State Ashcroft defends school comments” (Aug. 5): Jay Ashcroft said he would rather risk dying from the coronavirus than have his children attend virtual classrooms for another semester or two. Good grief. He must have a low opinion of his parenting skills. Maybe he should ask his children about their opinions. Or maybe not.

Remember Ashcroft’s opinion of himself on Nov. 3.

Bob Hoff • O’Fallon, Mo.

