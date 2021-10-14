Letter: Ashcroft's vote-fraud claim designed to hinder voting

Regarding the editorial " Ashcroft effectively admits that widespread vote fraud is a GOP myth " (Sept. 19): In August, Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft proudly announced that his office had uncovered voter fraud in the 2020 election. Out of 2.97 million votes cast, two persons committed fraud. Their political affiliation is unknown. They voted twice; once by mail-in and once in-person.

I'm not sure that two illegal votes add up to massive fraud or validates Donald Trump's big lie that the election was rigged. In my opinion, Missouri Republicans' call for election law reform is actually an effort to enact laws to hinder the voting process for the poor, minorities and the disabled. But what else could we expect from the GOP?