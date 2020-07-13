Letter: Ask McConnell and Pelosi about Trump's tax returns

Regarding "Thomas spoke, Roberts ruled in unusual Supreme Court term” (July 10): The 7 to 2 decision by the Supreme Court essentially said that even President Donald Trump must yield financial records to the court, though it won't happen until after the November election.
But imagine what would happen if we called Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, asking him if he favors making Trump’s tax information available to the general public prior to the election. His reply would probably be no, of course not. Then imagine calling Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and asking her if Trump’s tax information should be available to the public. Her reply would be yes, of course.
Now, imagine how well informed voters would be in November.
Ron Nuetzel • LaBarque Creek, Mo.
