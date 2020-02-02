Letter: Ask Sen. Hawley why he didn’t understand the evidence
Our youngster U.S. senator, Josh Hawley, said he couldn’t find any actual evidence that President Donald Trump had done anything that warranted impeachment and removal from office. Well, maybe he has a sight or hearing problem, or doesn’t understand the words recited by Democratic House members during their impeachment presentation.

I wonder if Hawley were to be interviewed by the Post-Dispatch, The Kansas City Star, The Associated Press and other Missouri newspapers, and asked why he didn’t understand the impeachment charges against Trump, that he might remember what they are and what they mean.

Dana Spitzer • Kirkwood

