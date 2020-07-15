Letter: Asking nicely won't make people wear face masks

Regarding “Ehlmann explains why masks not mandated in county” (July 8): St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlmann has the answer to battle the pandemic: Hand out masks, ask everyone nicely and appeal to our sense of decency.
Stop laughing, he is serious.
I guess the folks in St. Louis and St. Louis County couldn’t be wooed so easily because they have a mask mandate. I can hear the conversation now: Honey load up the kids, we are going to St. Charles County for a mask-free shopping and dining experience. And be sure to give the kids some cough drops before we go because they have been making a bit of noise.
Ehlmann is emulating his buddies, President Donald Trump and Gov. Mike Parson. This is definitely political. Ehlmann is putting the pressure on local businesses. They have to be the bad guys and enforce mask requirements with no help from local government. But Ehlmann apparently doesn’t want to take away anyone’s personal freedom. Apparently, he doesn’t share the same deep concern with our lives. The rest of us should wear our masks.
Robert Black • St. Peters
