Letter: Assault rifles are made for war and should be banned

Regarding "Shootings prompt debate on purchase age for AR-style rifles" (June 1): I would like to propose a simple solution to mass shootings: Reinstate the ban on the assault rifles. This is the weapon of choice for school killings, yet even the military agrees that such weapons should be limited to combat. Banning this weapon of mass destruction from the public would not interfere with hunters’ rights to kill animals or citizens' rights to protect their homes. It would simply save children’s lives.
When assault weapons were banned in 1994, mass shootings dropped by 43%. When the GOP-led Congress let the ban expire in 2004, deaths shot up by a whopping 239%.
Sally Barr Ebest • University City