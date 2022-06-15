Letter: Assault weapons ban showed GOP-Democratic collaboration

Regarding the letter “AR-15 is weapon of war and has no place in civilian life” (June 6) and other similar anti-AR-15 letters: In 1994, former presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan wrote to the House of Representatives in support of banning semi-automatic assault rifles. This was a period in our history when Republicans and Democrats worked together for the safety of their constituents. It was also before corporations and their money had undue influence on political campaigns.

So where has the 2004 lifting of that ban left Americans? Dead and dying, to put it bluntly. We need political leaders who understand that bringing this gun violence epidemic under control includes financing mental health services, background checks to identify perpetrators of domestic violence, and the banning of semi-automatic assault weapons.

To sum it up for my Republican friends and neighbors: Will they refuse campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association? Will they stand up and do something sooner, rather than later, to stop this epidemic of violence?

Jean Loemker • Kirkwood