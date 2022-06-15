 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Assault weapons ban showed GOP-Democratic collaboration

Texas School Shooting Age Limit

FILE -Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2012. The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings, including last week's massacre at a Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons.

 Rich Pedroncelli — staff, AP

Regarding the letter “AR-15 is weapon of war and has no place in civilian life” (June 6) and other similar anti-AR-15 letters: In 1994, former presidents Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter, and Ronald Reagan wrote to the House of Representatives in support of banning semi-automatic assault rifles. This was a period in our history when Republicans and Democrats worked together for the safety of their constituents. It was also before corporations and their money had undue influence on political campaigns.

So where has the 2004 lifting of that ban left Americans? Dead and dying, to put it bluntly. We need political leaders who understand that bringing this gun violence epidemic under control includes financing mental health services, background checks to identify perpetrators of domestic violence, and the banning of semi-automatic assault weapons.

To sum it up for my Republican friends and neighbors: Will they refuse campaign contributions from the National Rifle Association? Will they stand up and do something sooner, rather than later, to stop this epidemic of violence?

Jean Loemker • Kirkwood

