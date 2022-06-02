 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Assault weapons don’t belong in home or in society

Texas School Shooting Age Limit

FILE -Three variations of the AR-15 assault rifle are displayed at the California Department of Justice in Sacramento, Calif., on Aug. 15, 2012. The gunmen in two of the nation's most recent mass shootings, including last week's massacre at a Texas elementary school, legally bought the assault weapons they used after they turned 18. That's prompting Congress and policymakers in even the reddest of states to revisit whether to raise the age limit to purchase such weapons.

Regarding the editorial “GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions” (May 31): I grew up in west St. Louis County before it became known as Wildwood.

We always had hunting rifles in the house. My dad went deer hunting each fall, and we ate the deer meat. I am not anti-gun, but I believe our government should face reality and ban the ownership of assault weapons. Assault weapons do not belong in the hands of any civilian, nor do they belong in any home.

If we don’t ban them, we risk the lives of more innocent children, women and men.

Diana Hughes • Eureka

