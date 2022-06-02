Letter: Assault weapons don’t belong in home or in society

Regarding the editorial “GOP should explain why only some mass-killing devices deserve restrictions” (May 31): I grew up in west St. Louis County before it became known as Wildwood.

We always had hunting rifles in the house. My dad went deer hunting each fall, and we ate the deer meat. I am not anti-gun, but I believe our government should face reality and ban the ownership of assault weapons. Assault weapons do not belong in the hands of any civilian, nor do they belong in any home.