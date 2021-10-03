Letter: Assertion of Supreme Court being politicized is unfounded

Regarding the editorial “ The Supreme Court has lost its non-partisan stature thanks to Mitch McConnell” (Sept. 29): The Editorial Board castigates Sen. Mitch McConnell for having politicized the Senate process of advising and consenting to nominations to the Supreme Court. I believe the board lacks historic memory.

Supreme Court nominees had traditionally been approved by the Senate, in most cases, without much controversy until the nomination of Robert Bork. Bork was mercilessly attacked and defeated solely because he was a conservative legal scholar. Then came Clarence Thomas. Democrats excoriated him and tried to derail his nomination on the sexual-harassment allegations of Anita Hill. I think his real sin was that he is conservative. Likewise, Democrats did what they could to destroy the reputations of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Amy Coney Barrett, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito. Why? In my opinion, it’s because these judges are conservatives.