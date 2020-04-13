Letter: Assign the blame only after the pandemic is over

It seems to me that one of the positives coming out of the current situation is that folks are showing more compassion, politeness and common courtesy during their somewhat limited interaction out in public. We know we are all in this together and we will get through it. Those I believe who are behaving the opposite are our leaders, politicians and the media. All we hear from them is the blame game. Enough.
There are many unknowns here. Complainers should let the medical professionals do their job, and let the government do its best during these difficult times. Support their efforts as best you can. There will be time for assessment after the pandemic runs its course.
David M. Huddart • Clayton
