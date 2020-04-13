Live

Letter: Assign the blame only after the pandemic is over
Letter: Assign the blame only after the pandemic is over

States largely have authority over when to shut down, reopen

President Donald Trump gestures to a chart as he speaks about the coronavirus with Dr. Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus response coordinator, left, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, right, in the James Brady Press Briefing Room of the White House, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

 Alex Brandon

It seems to me that one of the positives coming out of the current situation is that folks are showing more compassion, politeness and common courtesy during their somewhat limited interaction out in public. We know we are all in this together and we will get through it. Those I believe who are behaving the opposite are our leaders, politicians and the media. All we hear from them is the blame game. Enough.

There are many unknowns here. Complainers should let the medical professionals do their job, and let the government do its best during these difficult times. Support their efforts as best you can. There will be time for assessment after the pandemic runs its course.

David M. Huddart • Clayton

