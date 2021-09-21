 Skip to main content
Letter: Assisting with flags display on Art Hill was an honor
Flags of Valor comes down on Art Hill after 9/11 anniversary

Theresa Brogan, from Waterloo, carries away poles from flags that were taken down on Art Hill in Forest Park in St. Louis on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021. "My son enlisted after 9/11 and I'm just grateful his name is not on one of these flags" said Brogan. Six hundred volunteers showed up to help take down about 7,500 flags that were part of the Flags of Valor display honoring members of the military and first responders who died in the September 11th terrorist attacks and resulting wars. Photos of the civilians killed on 9/11 were also posted near the Art Hill lagoon. The 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks marked the third time that Art Hill in Forest Park hosted the display. Rick Randall, the president of America's Heartland Remembers that organizes and puts on Flags of Valor event, says the organization hopes to do the display again in five years.

Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding "Saluting the flags at sunrise on 9/11 at Art Hill in St. Louis" (Sept. 11): Hats off to the organizers and team members who planned, implemented and removed the Flags Of Valor display on Art Hill for 9/11. My husband and I were among the volunteers who carried the flag poles up Art Hill after the flags, dog tags and pictures were removed from the poles. To say that this was a privilege is an understatement. My deepest appreciation to the organizers and the members who had the honor of actually removing, folding and placing the flags with the dog tags and pictures in the proper boxes. It was an honor to be able to help.

Sandy Burkel • St. Louis County 

