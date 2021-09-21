Letter: Assisting with flags display on Art Hill was an honor

Regarding "Saluting the flags at sunrise on 9/11 at Art Hill in St. Louis" (Sept. 11): Hats off to the organizers and team members who planned, implemented and removed the Flags Of Valor display on Art Hill for 9/11. My husband and I were among the volunteers who carried the flag poles up Art Hill after the flags, dog tags and pictures were removed from the poles. To say that this was a privilege is an understatement. My deepest appreciation to the organizers and the members who had the honor of actually removing, folding and placing the flags with the dog tags and pictures in the proper boxes. It was an honor to be able to help.