Letter: Astute news consumers learn to read between the lines
Letter: Astute news consumers learn to read between the lines

Richard Dudman

In 1970, Richard Dudman, left, Elizabeth Pond of the Christian Science Monitor, and Mark Morrow of Dispatch News Service International, were covering the Vietnam War. They were ambushed in Cambodia in 1970. As Vietcong fighters herded them at gunpoint into the jungle, Mr. Dudman whispered to his younger colleagues to keep their spirits up, "If we get out of this alive, we'll have a hell of a good story.â€ They were released more than a month later after pleas by his wife, Helen, and many others and intercession by the Swedish Premier Olav Palma.

Whenever a big event grabs public attention, like the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani, I think back to former Post-Dispatch journalist Richard Dudman. I grew up in St. Louis during the Vietnam War era. I closely read national magazines and listened to the nightly news. I also read Dudman’s stories from Vietnam.

Dudman’s reports were often at odds with the national media, but they were always consistent. He reported items that the national media didn’t, often contrary to what the Pentagon said. This forced me to read between the lines to get a straight picture of what was going on. Often the national media would report around or imply the facts that Dudman stated clearly. I realized that what a news article did not say was often more important than what it did say.

This way of reading the news and comparing different reports has stayed with me since I moved away from St. Louis almost 50 years ago. It was invaluable to a career in public affairs. In 2020, it keeps my head from spinning.

Carlyn Meyer • Englewood, Colo.

