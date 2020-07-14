Letter: At what cost do we send our kids back to school?
Letter: At what cost do we send our kids back to school?

Back-to-school supplies await shoppers at a store on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Marlborough, Mass. School districts across America are trying to decide how to resume classes in the fall amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Bill Sikes)

 Bill Sikes

Regarding “Doctors don’t want politics deciding how schools reopen” (July 13): Just think, you might be able to send your children back to school for the fall semester. And then you can rest easy knowing they were socially well-adjusted if they happen to die from the coronavirus.

I’m sure the deciding factor for the reopening of schools is that it allows parents to get back to work, since the schools will now be able to babysit their kids.

If the kids go back, the economy would soar, and the coming election would be won by President Donald Trump, who, according to his niece Mary, is “the world’s most dangerous man.”

B.J. Bartz • Pasadena Park

