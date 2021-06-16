 Skip to main content
Letter: ATF nominee’s views will harm law-abiding gun owners
AR-15 rifles line a shelf in the gun library at the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms National Tracing Center in Martinsburg, W. Va., in this 2015 file photo. 

Regarding “Missouri bill to ban enforcement of federal gun rules signed” (June 12): Our Second Amendment rights are under attack more than ever, and that’s not lunacy. President Joe Biden has nominated David Chipman, a retired agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to lead the agency he once served. Chipman has told Congress that an assault weapon is “any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22, which would include a .223, which is, you know largely the AR-15 round.” Now that’s lunacy, in my opinion.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives enforces gun laws and gives guidance on new ones. I believe Chipman already has a presumptive outlook on law-abiding citizens who own firearms that is completely deranged. I’m all for sensible gun laws, but this is more than that. This is lunacy.

Matthew Patrick • Hayti, Mo.

