Letter: ATF nominee’s views will harm law-abiding gun owners

Regarding “Missouri bill to ban enforcement of federal gun rules signed” (June 12): Our Second Amendment rights are under attack more than ever, and that’s not lunacy. President Joe Biden has nominated David Chipman, a retired agent from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, to lead the agency he once served. Chipman has told Congress that an assault weapon is “any semi-automatic rifle capable of accepting a detachable magazine above the caliber of .22, which would include a .223, which is, you know largely the AR-15 round.” Now that’s lunacy, in my opinion.